Headlines News

Power cuts discussed at Scottish government level

Ryan Taylor December 13, 2022 0
Power cuts discussed at Scottish government level
Despite the inconvenience, there was a very Christmassy scene on the Westside. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland is in the midst of a major incident as a result of the worsening wintry weather.

The Scottish government resilience room has met to discuss the impacts of power outages in the isles.

Today [Tuesday[ it emerged power cuts were likely to last until the end of the week.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience said:

“The challenging circumstances facing parts of Shetland have been declared a major incident and.

“While SSEN is making every effort to restore supplies, it is clear that many properties will face days without power.

“This afternoon I chaired a meeting of the Scottish government resilience room (SGoRR) with our multi-agency partners to make every effort to restore power and support households.

“Sumburgh airport has now reopened and we are working with SSEN and transport operators to maximise capacity.

“We expect more SSEN engineers will arrive early tomorrow morning and will continue to do what we can to get as many staff and as much equipment to Shetland as needed, as early as possible.

“Our utmost priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are safe and warm.

“SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.