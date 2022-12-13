Schools to remain closed on Wednesday

Cars stuck on the way up Weisdale. Photo: Dave Donaldson

All of Shetland’s schools (except for Fair Isle) will remain closed on Wednesday, with wintry weather expected to worsen overnight.

Early learning settings will also stay closed tomorrow for the safety of pupils and staff.

The Eric Gray Centre at Seafield will be shut as well.

With temperatures forecast to fall below freezing tonight again, and uncertainty over school travel and power supplies across the islands, the decision has been taken early by the SIC.