UPDATED: Sumburgh Airport reopens after communications issues

December 13, 2022 0
Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Sumburgh Airport has reopened for flights after its air traffic control systems were affected by the wintry weather earlier on Tuesday.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) confirmed on Tuesday morning that power outages had hit the airport’s secondary radar communications.

Emergency flights only had been operating from the airport.

Airline Loganair said it would now be able to operate a reduced service this afternoon (Tuesday).

Flights to and from Edinburgh will go ahead, with passengers required to re-check in for these at the airport.

There will also be flights between Aberdeen and Sumburgh – although passengers in Aberdeen had already received a cancellation notice.

Loganair said if any of those passengers were still at Aberdeen airport, they should contact Loganair’s representative.

Flights to Glasgow, Inverness and Kirkwall are cancelled.

Any customers whose flights are cancelled can re-arrange their travel for tomorrow free of charge using Loganair’s online Manage My Booking tool, or alternatively can select a refund.

