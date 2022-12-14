News

December 14, 2022 0
All Shetland Recreational Trust facilities closed due to weather

Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) has closed all of its leisure centres today (Wednesday).

The decision was taken due to the weather forecast and “unpredictable travel conditions”, SRT said.

A review will take place later today on whether the facilities will open again tomorrow.

Head of operations Robert Geddes said the safety of their customers and staff was paramount.

“Whilst it’s disappointing that the buildings are closed, many of our facilities have staff travelling from out with the locality of the facility and we need to ensure they can do so safely.

“We will review the opening for tomorrow and look at ways to get services running again using staff who are based close to the facilities.”

