Schools and college to stay shut on Thursday

December 14, 2022 0
Cars stuck on the way up Weisdale. Photo: Dave Donaldson

All schools and early learning settings will stay closed on Thursday, the SIC has said.

The Lerwick and Scalloway campuses of Shetland College will also remain shut.

Area commander Stuart Clemenson said there were significant snowdrifts on roads at Eshaness and Sandness, with the majority of side roaads “impassable”.

“While we wait for power to be restored to all homes, I continue to urge people to stay at home and find ways to stay warm,” he said.

“It’s really important that we all check in with vulnerable people when severe weather affects our communities, and that community spirit will be extremely important in Shetland at the moment.”

