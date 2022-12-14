News

Sumburgh Airport reopens as thousands still without power

December 14, 2022 0
SSEN said there was "extensive damage" to power lines. Photo: SSEN

Sumburgh Airport has reopened after being closed early on Wednesday morning because of the snow.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (Hial) said passengers should check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

Extra SSEN workers have arrived in the isles this morning to support the efforts to restore power to its customers.

SSEN said on Tuesday night that around 2,800 customers remained without power, with most in the North and West Mainland, as well as Whalsay and Yell.

The company said damage to their overhead power lines was “extensive”.

A major incident was declared by the Scottish government on Tuesday afternoon, with some expected to wait until late on Friday for their power to be restored.

