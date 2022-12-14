Two health centres forced to close

The Unst and Walls health centres have had to close because of a lack of power.

NHS Shetland said patients in those areas who required urgent assistance should call their health centre phone numbers, and they would be advised on how to get help.

The health board said most health centres were open but operating with reduced staff.

“New appointments are limited to urgent ones only,” NHS Shetland said.

“If your enquiry is not urgent please leave it for another day.”

The Gilbert Bain Hospital is operating as normal – anyone with an appointment scheduled who cannot make it should phone the relevant department to rebook.

“If you are in any doubt about your appointment, please get in touch,” NHS Shetland added.