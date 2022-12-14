UPDATED: Shetland Recreational Trust facilities to re-open on Thursday

Shetland Recreational Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres will re-open on Thursday morning.

Whalsay Leisure Centre will remain closed as it is still without power.

SRT is encouraging customers to check social media or call ahead to make sure any activities are still going ahead.

Facilities will be open to anyone who has been affected by the weather or power outages who need access to showers or warm spaces.

Head of operations Robert Geddes said they would “strongly advise” people to check with their leisure centre before travelling.

“This is particularly important for early opening times and later in evenings when travel conditions are most challenging for customers and

staff,” he said.

“We’ve asked staff to ensure social media channels are kept up to date with information and will in particular update at 6.30am for 7am openings if there’s any disruption expected.”