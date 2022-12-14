News

UPDATED: Shetland Recreational Trust facilities to re-open on Thursday

December 14, 2022 0
UPDATED: Shetland Recreational Trust facilities to re-open on Thursday

Shetland Recreational Trust’s (SRT) leisure centres will re-open on Thursday morning.

Whalsay Leisure Centre will remain closed as it is still without power.

SRT is encouraging customers to check social media or call ahead to make sure any activities are still going ahead.

Facilities will be open to anyone who has been affected by the weather or power outages who need access to showers or warm spaces.

Head of operations Robert Geddes said they would “strongly advise” people to check with their leisure centre before travelling.

“This is particularly important for early opening times and later in evenings when travel conditions are most challenging for customers and
staff,” he said.

“We’ve asked staff to ensure social media channels are kept up to date with information and will in particular update at 6.30am for 7am openings if there’s any disruption expected.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.