Ian McCormack, speaks to SSEN about community hub in Bixter. Photo: SSE.

Bixter Hall has been a hub for the community in the last few days as disruption brings halt to daily lives.

SSEN posted a video online showing what has been going on in Bixter over the last few days.

Bixter Hall has been running on generators since the power outage happened on Monday.

Council leader Emma Macdonald has praised the “community spirit” shown across the Isles while Bixter Hall volunteer Karen Murie said everyone was “looking out for each other”.