Council lists schools to reopen tomorrow

December 15, 2022 0
Some schools and early learning settings will re-open tomorrow [Friday].

However, travel restrictions are in place for a number of locations.

Schools in areas with no power will be closed.

The schools and early learning settings which will be closed to pupils are:

• Aith Junior High School

• Brae High School

• Happyhansel Primary School

• Lunnasting Primary School

• Mossbank Primary School

• Nesting Primary School

• North Roe Primary School

• Ollaberry Primary School

• Sandness Primary School

• Skeld Primary School

• Urafirth Primary School

• Whalsay School

• Whiteness Primary School

None of the Skills for Work courses will not go ahead.

The schools and early learning settings which will be open to pupils are:

• Additional Support Base

• Baltasound Junior High School

• Burra Playgroup

• Burravoe Primary School

• Cullivoe Primary School

• Cunningsburgh Primary School

• Dunrossness Primary School

• Fair Isle Primary School

• Foula Primary School

• Islesburgh Out of School Club

• Isles Haven and Old Infants

The school and early learning settings which will be open to pupils with the following school transport restrictions are:

• Anderson High School (no Gulberwick transport; no Quarff feeder; no Bressay transport; no Tingwall Valley/Griesta transport; no West Mainland feeders; no Weisdale feeders; no Whiteness feeders; no South Whiteness/Nesbister transport.

Nesting transport will be provided from the Nesting Junction at 0805.

Burra transport will be provided from Hamnavoe at 0815.

Services 6, 6A and 12 will operate on a weather dependent basis (routes may have restrictions).

• Bells Brae Primary School (no Bressay transport).

• Hamnavoe Primary School (no school transport).

• Mid Yell Junior High School (no Herra transport).

• Sandwick Junior High School (no Quarff feeder).

• Scalloway Primary School (no Tingwall Valley transport).

• Sound Primary School (no Gulberwick transport).

• Tingwall Primary School (no Herrislea Hill pick up).

Parents and carers who receive specific transport for children with additional support needs will be contacted individually.

The Eric Gray at Seafield centre will reopen tomorrow.

If there are any alterations to transport, this will be updated on the following voice banks:

• School transport voice bank 01595 745743.

• Public bus services voice bank 01595 745744.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said: “I am delighted that we are able to open a number of our settings tomorrow.

“I know this has been a difficult week particularly for those with no power and very snowy conditions.

“The community spirit which has been demonstrated across Shetland has been phenomenal.

“Thanks must go to our colleagues who are continuing to work hard to enable us to open the above settings tomorrow.”

