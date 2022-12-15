News

Power restored to certain areas as more engineers arrive

SSEN engineers arrive in Lerwick.

Power was restored to people in the Out Skerries, parts of Voe and northern parts of Whalsay on Wednesday, SSEN has said.

As many as 2,400 homes were still without power as of Wednesday night – with customers in Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland continuing to be the hardest hit.

SSEN said that core parts of its damaged infrastructure were replaced yesterday, with “kilometres of overhead line” having to be put in.

More engineers have arrived off this morning’s NorthLink ferry to further boost the efforts.

The company said that, depending on weather and travel availability, some homes could be forced to wait until the weekend for power.

Helicopters surveyed overhead power lines on Wednesday to assess the network, with “significant damage” in the West Mainland and Voe.

Meanwhile, Shetland Islands Council has directed people to halls in their area which are offering food and warm spaces.

A full list of the open halls provided by the SIC is listed in the post below.

