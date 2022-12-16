Government minister praises community effort in emergency

Government minister Keith Brown visiting Bixter Hall.

Scottish government minister for resilience Keith Brown visited Shetland to meet responders and agencies involved in efforts to restore power.

He visited Bixter Community Hall where he met members of the local community along with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Police Scotland teams, before chairing a further meeting of the Scottish government resilience Room.

Mr Brown said: “The situation in the west of Shetland remains extremely difficult for many people and businesses without power.

“There has been a fantastic community and cross partner response. I met a range of residents at Bixter Hall today and what has struck me most is the huge team effort at play in a set of very difficult circumstances. Everyone is mucking in and helping each other, from making food and keeping each others spirits up, to checking on vulnerable members of the community. It really is quite extraordinary.

“There is now a 125 strong team of engineers working flat out to restore power to the remaining properties off supply.

“Shetland Islands Council is caring for vulnerable people in care homes and hospital and is contacting those with medical needs.

“Police Scotland advice remains to stay at home [and] find ways to stay warm. The Scottish government will continue to do what it can to assist partners in resolving the situation as quickly as possible.”