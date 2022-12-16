In this week’s Shetland Times

News

In today’s (Friday, 16th December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Thousands of properties remain without power as SSEN races to rebuild its power network.
  • A mother says she thought her and her three-month-old baby were going to be stranded in her car overnight during Monday’s traffic backlogs in the weather.
  • A Walls woman speaks about having no power over the last few days.
  • Bixter Hall volunteers tell of the community effort to ensure people are looked after.
  • New Life Church pastor John Rollo calls claims his church practices conversion therapy “false”, and says they are spreading division.
  • ARTS – A review of Open Door Drama’s performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.
  • SPORT – Shetland Valkyries sign off for the festive break with another victory.
