Donna Atherton sent in this photo of an unusual ice formation on Rossies loch in Foula, taken yesterday (Thursday).

This phenomenon is called “ice balls”, she believes, and is thought to be fairly rare in Scotland.

She said she had pulled one from the loch, and it had been like “a huge slush boulder”.

