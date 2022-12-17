Engineer: Work still to be done in “challenging” conditions

"Armies" of engineers have been trying to restore power to the West Mainland.

Linesman Ivan Mitchell described the damage which caused blackouts across the island as “fairly serious” in a video released by SSEN.

Mr Mitchell has been one of the more than 100 crew to arrive in Shetland working to restore power.

Mr Mitchell said: “Conditions have been challenging [although] the sun is out a little bit today. The extent of the damage is fairly serious, so there is a lot of work to be done and we have to get through this as quick as we can.”

Northern parts of Shetland and the West Mainland have been without power since Monday.

And as of Friday morning, as many as 1,700 people were still without electricity.