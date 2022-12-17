Work continues to restore power, with 350 properties now left without supplies

Beatrice Wishart MSP visiting SSEN teams at Effirth.

Engineers have restored power to an additional 350 properties today (Saturday) – with working continuing to get supplies back to the remaining 350 properties.

Supplies have been restored in Effirth, Gauderhouse, Wethersta and Stabaness. As of 5.30pm, around 350 properties remain without power in Clousta, Murrister to Snarraness and Bayhall to Whiteness.

A 160-strong team is now focused on the areas experiencing the worst of the damage caused by line icing, where snow and ice accumulated on large sections of power line, bringing down overhead lines and breaking wooden electricity poles.

Subject to no unforeseen challenges, SSE now confident that the final 350 properties without power will be reconnected by Sunday afternoon.

Mark Macdonald, of SSEN Distribution, said: “With additional crews on Shetland today to bolster our army of engineers, we continue to make excellent progress ahead of our forecasts, restoring power to 350 properties through the course of the day.

“Our teams will continue to work throughout the evening and will be back out at first light tomorrow to push on with the final restoration effort. Barring no unforeseen challenges, we’re confident we can restore power to all remaining properties by Sunday afternoon.

“We understand the challenges communities are facing after days without power and would like to thank Shetland Islands Council, our resilience partners and local communities for their ongoing support in coordinating warm hubs for local residents. We’re proactively calling all customers without power to check on their welfare and would urge anyone who needs support to call us on 105.”