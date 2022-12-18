No Bean feat in raising £1,000 for charity

Jono Sandilands with the Foula Beans print that has help raise £1,000 for Shetland Foodbank.

The Foula Beans fundraiser by Gaada and its workshop co-ordinator Jono Sandilands has raised a total of £1,000 for Shetland Foodbank.

The artist created the now iconic risograph print and then generously decided to donate his percentage of the sales.

Usually artists receive 50 per cent from every edition sale, with Gaada reinvesting its remaining half back into our social enterprise’s future work.

However, on this occasion Gaada was left inspired by the generosity of Jono’s gesture and decided to match his contribution.

This means 100 per cent raised from every Foula Beans print sold since the edition was published in September has been set aside.

The grand total will now be promptly donated directly to the Shetland Foodbank, where they can turn all those beans into real food for local folk who find themselves struggling this Christmas.

If you or anyone you know is finding it hard to make ends meet this winter, the Shetland Foodbank website has details how to get a referal for a food parcel for you and your household.