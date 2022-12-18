SSEN dealing with secondary fault affecting 94 customers

Work continues to restore power to all properties.

Only 24 properties remain without power from the initial snow storm last Monday – in Vementry, Grobsness, Brechin and Watsness,

However, a further 94 customers in Freester, Eswick and Vardasta, who were reconnected on Thursday at 6.35pm, are now again without supply since yesterday evening due to a secondary fault.

SSEN said they were confident that power will be restored to all properties this afternoon, subject to no unforeseen challenges today.

In a statement, they added: “We will continue to make permanent repairs to bring the network to full operation and prevent further power cuts. This may require temporary planned disconnections for short periods.

“Customers will be notified of these in advance, wherever possible. This is necessary to reconnect customers who are still without power to the main network following offline repairs.

“We’re asking customers to let us know if their location is not listed above and they remain without power. Customers can contact us on 105 to report this, as it may be a very localised fault or an issue with their internal electrical supply.”