Changes to household bin collections

A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

The SIC has made changes to its waste collection schedule after last week’s weather disruption.

Black bags from homes in the West Mainland will be collected tomorrow (Tuesday).

Properties in Eshaness, and on the side roads in Girlsta, Scalloway and Whiteness, will also have black bags collected tomorrow.

In the North Mainland, Tuesday’s collection of paper, card and cardboard has been postponed until Wednesday.

The collection of paper in the West Mainland tomorrow has also been postponed, until Thursday.

An extra vehicle will also assist with collections of defrosted foods for disposal this week.

Householders are asked to present bins for collection from 7.30am.

Details of the household waste and recycling collections over the festive period are available here: www.shetland.gov.uk/recycling-rubbish/christmas-schedule