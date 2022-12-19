First of two strike days closes Sumburgh Airport

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Sumburgh Airport is closed today (Monday) due to staff strikes.

The industrial action, led by the Unite union, will also see the airport closed on Thursday.

The union, which represents members across 11 airports in the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) group, announced the strikes earlier this month in its bid to improve pay for rural communities amid the cost of living crisis.

It warned at the time the strike action would cause “huge disruption” over the winter break and festive period

Sumburgh is one of only three airports to fully close during the strike action, the others being Barra and Benbecula.

Stornoway and Kirkwall are operating on a “limited basis” while others across the Hial group are open as usual.

Union confirmed that medical and other emergencies will be serviced from all Hial airports on both days.