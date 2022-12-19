News

Landslide closes North Mainland road

Andrew Hirst December 19, 2022 0
Landslide closes North Mainland road
The A968 junction in Voe. Photo: Google.

A North Mainland road could be closed for several days following a landslide.

The SIC announced today (Monday) that the A968 between Voe and Firth had been closed to all through traffic.

“The road is now closed at the Voe and Firth junctions, although access for local residents to premises is still possible,” the council said.

“An assessment of the stability of the landslide and the immediate vicinity will take time and the road closure may be in place for several days.”

Anyone travelling to or from the Toft Ferry Terminal should use the alternative B9076 route, via Graven and Brae

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.