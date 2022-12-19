Landslide closes North Mainland road

The A968 junction in Voe. Photo: Google.

A North Mainland road could be closed for several days following a landslide.

The SIC announced today (Monday) that the A968 between Voe and Firth had been closed to all through traffic.

“The road is now closed at the Voe and Firth junctions, although access for local residents to premises is still possible,” the council said.

“An assessment of the stability of the landslide and the immediate vicinity will take time and the road closure may be in place for several days.”

Anyone travelling to or from the Toft Ferry Terminal should use the alternative B9076 route, via Graven and Brae