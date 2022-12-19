Man denies raping two women

The High Court in Glasgow.

A 31-year-old man is to stand trial next year accused of raping two women in Shetland.

Jack Johnson denied eight charges, which span from 2017 to 2021 in different addresses in Lerwick.

He is said to have put a a pillow over one of his victim’s faces during the assault, restricting her breathing.

Johnson faces separate accusations of being physically violent to her including claims she was punched, kicked and thrown against a wall.

He later allegedly raped the second woman while it is said she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

His lawyers pleaded not guilty and a trial date was fixed for September 2023.

Johnson, of Cramlington, Northumberland, was released on bail.