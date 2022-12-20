News

Mixed reaction from fishing industry to quota agreement

December 20, 2022 0
Mixed reaction from fishing industry to quota agreement

The Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) has welcomed news its monkfish quota will not be cut by 30 per cent next year.

But executive officer Simon Collins said the industry “should never have faced” such a drop to a valuable species in the first place.

The UK government today (Tuesday) announced a deal with the EU for 2023, which it says will see the fishing industry benefit from 140,000 tonnes extra next year.

However Mr Collins was simply relieved that their monkfish quota had not been slashed by 30 per cent, as had been mooted.

“This made no sense to our members or the wider Scottish industry,” he said.

“Ministers agreed to prioritise monkfish, and – justified through scientific evidence provided by fishermen –negotiated a less extreme reduction.

“However, we should never have faced a 30 per cent cut to monkfish quotas in the first place.”.

The SFA executive said that figure was based on “uncertain stock assessment results”, which had been affected by Covid.

“Fishermen have been vindicated over North Sea cod quotas, and are sure they will be vindicated again when scientific recommendations for monkfish catch up to reality,” he said.

“People should understand that no-one has a greater interest in sustainable fishing than the fishermen and the communities whose futures depend upon it.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.