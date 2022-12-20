News

Santa sails into Skerries on his sleigh

December 20, 2022 0
Photo: Ivan Reid

Santa made his Christmas rounds a little bit earlier last week – sailing across for a visit to Skerries on his sleigh.

While there was plenty of snow but no power for many in Shetland, Father Christmas decided to spread some early festive joy to people in the island.

He even posed for a photo with the Skerries ferry crew as he made his way across on his sleigh – with his own personalised licence plate, “S4 NTA”.

A crowd gathered in the isle to see Santa arrive last Tuesday, and he handed out some early presents and mince pies to those that gathered to greet him.

Santa and Rudolph even posed for selfies before heading on their way again.

