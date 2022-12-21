Credits set to roll on Screenplay after 2023 festival

Linda Ruth Williams, Mark Kermode and Kathy Hubbard are to step down from organising Screenplay.

Shetland Arts is set to call time on its annual film festival Screenplay, after its curatorial team decided to step down.

Long-time Screenplay director Kathy Hubbard, and fellow curators Mark Kermode and Linda Ruth Williams, will retire from the festival after its 2023 edition.

That has led Shetland Arts to decide to roll the credits on the festival for the meantime too.

But it said its 2023 festival would be a “extravaganza to celebrate 17 fantastic years”.

Famous guests such as Bill Nighy, Timothy Spall and Kate Dickie have visited the event in recent years, with directors Guillermo del Toro and Werner Herzog attending virtually.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said next year’s Screenplay would be “a very special celebration of all the hard work, dedication and sheer joy” that the festival brought to so many.

Mrs Hubbard said herself and her fellow curators have had “some wonderful times” organising the event.

“We’ve been fortunate to make new friends for Shetland, and it has been a privilege to put Shetland firmly on the national and international

festival map.”

Screenplay will take place from 29th August to 3rd September 2023.