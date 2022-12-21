Tractor run brings Christmas cheer and raises funds for foodbank

Crowds stood out in Lerwick to cheer on a Christmas tractor run through the centre of the town.

Organised by Shetland Young Farmers, the event was raising much-needed funds for the Shetland Foodbank.

Already the group have raised almost three-times their initial fundraising target of £200, with donations still being sought.

The tractor run had been postponed from last week after the wintry weather.

Anyone who still wishes to donate can do so here.