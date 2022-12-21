Tractor run brings Christmas cheer and raises funds for foodbank
Crowds stood out in Lerwick to cheer on a Christmas tractor run through the centre of the town.
Organised by Shetland Young Farmers, the event was raising much-needed funds for the Shetland Foodbank.
Already the group have raised almost three-times their initial fundraising target of £200, with donations still being sought.
The tractor run had been postponed from last week after the wintry weather.
Anyone who still wishes to donate can do so here.
Lerwick Tractor Run 2022 pic.twitter.com/qgr3QjI61H
— Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) December 20, 2022
