News

Envi is envy of the town after winning competition

December 22, 2022 0
Envi is envy of the town after winning competition

Envi hair salon was crowned the champion in this year’s Living Lerwick Christmas window competition.

Jolene Tindall from Envi was delighted to win with her nutcracker-themed display, which she had taken five weeks to create using recycled materials.

Jamieson’s of Shetland came a close second, and Visit Scotland Tourist Centre came third.

In the draw from the Spend at da Street loyalty scheme, six winners were selected.

These were Marlene Irvine, Richard Williamson, Mati Ventrillion, Alyson Halcrow, Dawn Marie Irving and J. Holden – all of whom won voucher prize packages worth £175.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said it had been “another challenging year for businesses in our town centre”.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to everyone who has supported our local businesses this year on behalf of the Living Lerwick directors and the town centre businesses,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year and the support shown is very much appreciated.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.