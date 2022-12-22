Envi is envy of the town after winning competition

Envi hair salon was crowned the champion in this year’s Living Lerwick Christmas window competition.

Jolene Tindall from Envi was delighted to win with her nutcracker-themed display, which she had taken five weeks to create using recycled materials.

Jamieson’s of Shetland came a close second, and Visit Scotland Tourist Centre came third.

In the draw from the Spend at da Street loyalty scheme, six winners were selected.

These were Marlene Irvine, Richard Williamson, Mati Ventrillion, Alyson Halcrow, Dawn Marie Irving and J. Holden – all of whom won voucher prize packages worth £175.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said it had been “another challenging year for businesses in our town centre”.

“I’d like to extend a thank you to everyone who has supported our local businesses this year on behalf of the Living Lerwick directors and the town centre businesses,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year and the support shown is very much appreciated.”