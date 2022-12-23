News

Easter Quarff image to top Shetland Times 2023 calendar

December 23, 2022 0
Easter Quarff image to top Shetland Times 2023 calendar

Neil Henderson has won the 2023 Shetland Times calendar competition with his striking shot of waves breaking off Easter Quarff.

The photograph will atop the calendar for the next year, and will adorn walls across the isles and further afield.

Henderson said he was “delighted” to be selected as this year’s winner.

“I have made the shortlist now for a number of years with several images, but very happy that 2023 will now see one of my photographs used.

“The calendar has been a mainstay with the paper for as long as I can remember and definitely a proud moment to win the public vote to adorn the calendar which will be seen widely, given The Shetland Times is read all around the world.”

He said his winning entry was taken last month at Easter Quarff following a sustained period of gales.

“What I was particularly happy with in this image is that I captured a few different sea states at one time,” he added.

The calendar will be free in next week’s edition of the newspaper, which goes on sale on Friday, 30th December.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.