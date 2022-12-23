News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 23rd December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Transport chiefs have been slammed after a new report said NorthLink’s passenger ferries won’t be replaced before 2045.
  • Viking’s investigation into trace metal run-offs into the Burn of Weisdale may continue until February – but the SIC say they will not be subject to any special requirements during that time.
  • As R.W. Bayes shuts its doors for the last time tomorrow, Neil Anderson reflects on his career and memories of the famous Lerwick shop.
  • There’s festive pics from around the isles, including from this week’s Shetland Tractor Run.
  • An ambitious young entrepreneur has laid out his plans to form a new airline to challenge Loganair.
  • SPORT – Gordon Thomson takes a look back at 100 years of Unst footballing history as the team celebrates its centenary.
