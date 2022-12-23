News

Toys donated to NHS Shetland

December 23, 2022 0
James Lucock with his son, Roman. Photo: NHS Shetland

NHS Shetland said it had been “very fortunate” after toys were donated by Cooke Aquaculture to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The salmon farming company, with the assistance of Harry’s Department Store, donated the toys to young children.

NHS Shetland said it could be an “unsettling time for many” being in hospital, and that these toys “will certainly help to bring a smile to their face”.

Community children’s nurse Jenn Henderson said the toys would make “such a difference”.

“We are very thankful to Cooke and Harry’s for their kindness.”

Cooke Aquaculture’s local seawater office manager Katrine Johnson said they were absolutely delighted to help out.

“If a toy can bring some comfort to a sick child, and make the whole hospital experience a little less scary, then we couldn’t think of a more worthy cause.”

