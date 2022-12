The annual visit of Santa this morning. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Bairns got the chance to give Santa a big wave before he starts his busy night of deliveries today (Saturday).

Santa set off in his traditional Christmas Eve route with the Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter just after 9am from Sumburgh, and has been spotted all over the isles since.

Check back for more photos of Santa’s flyover throughout the day.

Merry Christmas from everyone at The Shetland Times.