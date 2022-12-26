News

Sailings disrupted due to forecast

December 26, 2022 0
Sailings disrupted due to forecast
The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

Tonight’s (Monday) southbound NorthLink sailing will depart almost five hours later due to forecasted adverse weather.

NorthLink said the Hjaltland would now sail from Lerwick at 11pm – instead of the scheduled 5.30pm.

It is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 6am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 27th December), before reaching Aberdeen between 1 and 2pm.

That could then have a knock-on effect on the Hjaltland‘s return sailing tomorrow night.

NorthLink said that the Hjaltland would leave Aberdeen as close as possible to 5pm tomorrow – but that there are likely to be delays in her arrival into Kirkwall and Lerwick afterwards.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.