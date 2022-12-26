Sailings disrupted due to forecast

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

Tonight’s (Monday) southbound NorthLink sailing will depart almost five hours later due to forecasted adverse weather.

NorthLink said the Hjaltland would now sail from Lerwick at 11pm – instead of the scheduled 5.30pm.

It is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 6am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 27th December), before reaching Aberdeen between 1 and 2pm.

That could then have a knock-on effect on the Hjaltland‘s return sailing tomorrow night.

NorthLink said that the Hjaltland would leave Aberdeen as close as possible to 5pm tomorrow – but that there are likely to be delays in her arrival into Kirkwall and Lerwick afterwards.