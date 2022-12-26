Sailings disrupted due to forecast
Tonight’s (Monday) southbound NorthLink sailing will depart almost five hours later due to forecasted adverse weather.
NorthLink said the Hjaltland would now sail from Lerwick at 11pm – instead of the scheduled 5.30pm.
It is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 6am tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 27th December), before reaching Aberdeen between 1 and 2pm.
That could then have a knock-on effect on the Hjaltland‘s return sailing tomorrow night.
NorthLink said that the Hjaltland would leave Aberdeen as close as possible to 5pm tomorrow – but that there are likely to be delays in her arrival into Kirkwall and Lerwick afterwards.
