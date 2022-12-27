NorthLink warns of minor delays affecting services

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Weather-related disruption is continuing to affect lifeline ferry services to the isles.

NorthLink said tonight’s (Tuesday) northbound passenger sailing from Aberdeen could face “minor” delays due to the late arrival of Hjaltland.

She departed Lerwick at the later time of 11pm last night to avoid bad weather and is not expected to arrive in Aberdeen until 12.30pm.

NorthLink said Hjaltland would sail from Aberdeen as “close as possible” to her scheduled 5pm departure this evening.

Tonight’s southbound sailing from Lerwick may also be subject to a “minor” weather related delay arriving in Aberdeen. The Hrossey is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 7pm.

Freight services in both directions are also subject to “minor” delays.