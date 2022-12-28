News

Man accused of biting police officer fails to show up at court

December 28, 2022
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of threatening behaviour and biting a police officer.

Scott Ferguson, 30, from Bellsmyre Avenue, Dumbarton, had been required to attend Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) but failed to show.

He is accused of repeatedly shouting and swearing at NorthLink Ferries staff at the Holmsgarth terminal on 30th June.

Ferguson is also alleged to have shouted, swore and “struggled violently” with police officers when they arrived.

After being taken to Lerwick Police Station, Ferguson is accused of assaulting a police officer by biting her on the body.

Ferguson had appeared from custody at his previous hearing but was not in court today.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie asked for a warrant to be issued for Ferguson’s arrest, given his non-attendance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank granted the warrant.

