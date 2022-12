An aerial view of the Black Gaet junction. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Police received reports of a single vehicle crash at the Black Gaet junction, south of Lerwick.

A car was damaged but police confirmed no one was hurt.

Officers said it was a weather-related accident, which was reported at 8.20am on Tuesday.

The vehicle was off the A970 this morning (Wednesday) and the road was fully open to traffic.