Van driver was almost six times over the limit

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 47-year-old Scalloway man who drove his van while almost six times over the limit is facing a lengthy ban.

John Andrew Johnson, of Undirhoul, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said a witness had called the police after seeing Johnson driving home at around 9pm on 22nd October.

“The member of public was so concerned by the erratic manner of his driving that they contacted the police, who duly attended,” he said.

When officers arrived around an hour later, Johnson admitted he had been driving and was asked to take a roadside screening test which he failed.

Johnson gave a reading of 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 micrograms.

The court heard Johnson had received a “lengthy disqualification” for a similar offence in the past 10 years, which would affect his sentence.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the previous conviction was “some time ago” but accepted it would affect the minimum period of disqualification his client would face.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that Johnson is someone who has and who continues to struggle with alcohol,” Mr Allan said.

The defence agent acknowledged his client would be off the road “for a considerable period” of time.

He said Johnson was in poor health, due to his drinking, and would be unable to do unpaid work as part of any sentence.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that given the past conviction and the amount by which Johnson was over the limit, as well as his financial and personal circumstances, it would be appropriate to seek criminal justice social work reports before sentencing.

He adjourned the hearing until 25th January and disqualified Johnson from driving in the interim period.