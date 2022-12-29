Fresh calls for flu jabs as cases soar nationally

Public health director Susan Laidlaw.

Soaring levels of seasonal flu have sparked fresh calls for people to get jabbed if they are eligible.

NHS Shetland confirmed a “small number” of cases had been recorded locally – as cases nationally reached their highest levels since 2017.

Director of public health Susan Laidlaw said: “It’s not too late to book a Covid or flu vaccine for this season, and anyone still wishing to do so should contact the team.

“In Shetland, we’ve recorded a small number of lab confirmed flu cases recently, which is not unusual for us at this time of year. “We generally see numbers rising later in January through to February and March and particularly following big public events.”

Dr Laidlaw said health teams were still seeing cases of Covid and other respiratory infections – and these were also expected to increase over the coming months.

While vaccines are considered the best way to prevent serious illness, Dr Laidlaw reminded people they took around two weeks to become effective – and even the vaccinated could catch flu or Covid.

Currently, 85 per cent of over-65s in Shetland have had a flu jab, while 92 per cent have had their Covid booster.

“Even with the disruption to walk-in clinics due to the bad weather recently, the figures in Shetland are higher than the national figures for Scotland, which is really encouraging and means a good proportion of the population will have some protection against these infections and serious illness,” Dr Laidlaw added.

People eligible for both jabs include over 50s, people with certain medical conditions, pregnant women and health and social care staff. Children and school staff are eligible for the flu jab – but not the Covid booster. Eligible people who are yet to be vaccinated can contact the vaccination team to schedule an appointment in the new year.

Parents of pre-school children and school pupils who still require their flu vaccine should contact the child’s GP practice.

People are encouraged to take precautions to minimise the spread of flu, Covid and other infections, such as washing their hands, keeping indoor spaces well ventilated and staying away from others if unwell.