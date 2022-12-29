Headlines News

Runway work at Sumburgh Airport completed

A £2.9 million runway rehabilitation project has been completed at Sumburgh Airport.

It comes as part of a significant investment by Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial).

Work on the project began in October, with contractors Lagan Aviation and Infrastructure starting by resurfacing the 550-metre helicopter runway.

Helicopter traffic has been operating from Sumburgh’s main runway while the renovation work was under way.

The project also included upgrades to the runway vehicle crossing site, aeronautical ground lighting and drainage.

Sumburgh Airport general manager Andrew Farquhar was pleased that the work had been completed with “minimal disruption to airport operations”.

“This considerable investment demonstrates the key role the airport plays within the Shetland community, serving as a strategic hub for the oil and gas industry and bringing important inward investment to the islands,” he said.

It is hoped the upgrades will see more oil and gas flights into the airport.

Mr Farquhar said previously that the work would not only protect future connectivity but would “allow us to continue exploring commercial opportunities”.

