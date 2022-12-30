In this week’s Shetland Times

News

December 30, 2022
In today’s (Friday, 30th December) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Lisa and Steven Hunter welcome “little Christmas miracle” Rose Elizabeth on Christmas Day.
  • The SIC is seeking a private care home provider to deliver services for adults with assessed needs – at a cost of almost £4 million.
  • Two isles photographers have been commended in a national contest, with one winning a prize.
  • Crofters are holding on to land in the hope it will be sold off to build windfarms, the crofting commissioner has said.
  • REVIEW OF THE YEAR: We look back at January to June in the first half of our annual feature.
  • SPORT: Strongwoman Shauna Moar reflects on a remarkable year for her, while looking forward to 2023.
