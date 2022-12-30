News

Minor NorthLink delays expected due to adverse weather

Andrew Hirst December 30, 2022 0
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink Ferries has warned passengers of minor delays to tonight’s (Friday) northbound passenger crossing to Lerwick.

The Hrossey is due to leave Aberdeen at 7pm but, due to forecast adverse weather, her arrival at Holmsgarth ferry terminal tomorrow morning could be delayed by up to an hour.

Freight vessel Helliar was scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm tonight but will now depart at 3pm, also due to weather.

There are no reported issues for the Hjaltland’s southbound crossing, which is due to depart Lerwick for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at the scheduled time of 5.30pm.

