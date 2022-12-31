Ducks of Hazzard flying high in annual race

A tour de force in duck racing circles has reigned supreme in Yell.

The self-styled Ducks of Hazzard may have been winging it in the popular annual duck race, but they proved victorious in the team event.

The event, held at the Mid Yell Boating Club, saw around 100 people gather at the Laxo burn where all the action is said to take place.

It helped raise an impressive £400 for the RNLI, too.

Spirits were high as the first race with plastic ducks got under way, and overall winner was stalwart duck racer Norman Nisbet.

Jaden Martin was triumphant in the junior section,followed by second placed Callum Brown and Danny Petrie, who came in third.

A short pause followed for competitors to discuss tactics and any last minute modifications.

Then it was time for the second race competitors, who were using home made ducks.

The juniors dominated the race with Callum Jamieson taking line honours and coming in first, with Riley Strachan second and Izzy Fraser third. Top adult was John Robertson.