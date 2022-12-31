Headlines News

Ducks of Hazzard flying high in annual race

Ryan Taylor December 31, 2022 0
Ducks of Hazzard flying high in annual race

A tour de force in duck racing circles has reigned supreme in Yell.

The self-styled Ducks of Hazzard may have been winging it in the popular annual duck race, but they proved victorious in the team event.

The event, held at the Mid Yell Boating Club, saw around 100 people gather at the Laxo burn where all the action is said to take place.

It helped raise an impressive £400 for the RNLI, too.

Spirits were high as the first race with plastic ducks got under way, and overall winner was stalwart duck racer Norman Nisbet.

Jaden Martin was triumphant in the junior section,followed by second placed Callum Brown and Danny Petrie, who came in third.

A short pause followed for competitors to discuss tactics and any last minute modifications.

Then it was time for the second race competitors, who were using home made ducks.

The juniors dominated the race with Callum Jamieson taking line honours and coming in first, with Riley Strachan second and Izzy Fraser third. Top adult was John Robertson.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.