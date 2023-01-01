Headlines News

Damage caused to toilet in New Year vandalism

Ryan Taylor January 1, 2023 1
Serious damage has been caused to a public toilet run by a community group.

A volunteer at Burra’s Langsound Community Development has spoken after a toilet bowl was smashed. Volunteers believe a waste pipe may also have to be replaced.

The organisation is giving those responsible the opportunity to come forward and pay for the necessary repairs.

The incident is believed to have taken place some time before 1pm yesterday [Saturday].

It has forced the immediate closure of the toilet.

Langsound’s chairman Robert Laurenson said he was “very disappointed” that the community-run convenience should be damaged in this way.

“I’m very disappointed that the public toilet facility, which everyone in the village knows is community-run, would be vandalised like this,” he said.

“The doors have now been locked until further notice and repairs are complete.”

The incident came to light after Mr Laurenson’s wife Shona went to check on the toilet on the morning of New Year’s Day.

  • Maggie Bigland

    • January 1st, 2023 19:33

    destroying a public convenience is bang out of order there are a lot of public toilets closed in Shetland for other reasons no need to vandalise public facilities especially community run shame on whoever is responsible and own up and pay the repairs

