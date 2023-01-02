Loganair apologises for festive disruption

Loganair has offered “sincere apologies” to passengers after a number of flights were delayed or cancelled between Christmas and New Year.

The airline said that “challenging weather conditions across our network” were to blame for the disruption.

“We offer our sincere apologies to affected passengers,” Loganair said in a short statement.

“Our teams are working hard to get our Shetland operations back on track and ensure our customers can get to their intended destinations.”