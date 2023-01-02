Headlines News

Ryan Taylor January 2, 2023 0
Support on hand for space ambitions
Photo: SaxaVord UK Spaceport

Plans for Saxa Vord to play a major role in the space industry are being given a boost under the guidance of global industry experts.

The Scotland International Space Advisory Committee (Sisac) will voluntarily provide advice and identify opportunities in the burgeoning industry.

The aim is to achieve a £4 billion share of the global space market, creating 20,000 jobs across Scotland by 2030.

Sisac is made up of members who belong to the Scottish government’s GlobalScot programme – a network of Scots in business around the world.

Yvette Hopkins, the chief executive of LeadHershipXchange, who formerly worked at SaxaVord Spaceport, is counted among its members.

The group also includes a number of experts from the US.

SaxaVord is months away from lift-off, with the area set to benefit from a multi-pad, multi-user launch facility this year.

Work is being carried out with multiple launch partners, including Scottish-based Skyrora, which has developed its own eco-friendly fuel made of waste plastics.

Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “The space sector is a key opportunity for the future, and we will continue to build on our strengths. The expertise and insight offered by the members of Sisac will be hugely beneficial to our progress.

“I am grateful to the members of this new committee for volunteering to come together to help Scotland live up to its full potential in growing the space sector.”

