A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

Coastguard were called out to transfer a patient from Fair Isle to Clickimin early this morning (Wednesday).

It is unclear whether the patient was injured or suffering from an illness but Coastguard were called to help the Ambulance service at 5.30am.

The patient arrived at Clickimin at 7.30am and was then taken to the Gilbert Bain hospital in Lerwick.