Five community groups earn share of Scottish government funding

January 4, 2023 0
Ability Shetland, Shetland Rape Crisis and Sandwick Carnegie Hall are among the successful groups earning a share of a £3 million Scottish government fund.

More than 180 projects across rural Scotland have received grants of up to £100,000 from the Rural and Island Communities Ideas into Action fund – with five based in Shetland.

Burra-based visual art group Gaada has received the biggest grant – between £5,001 and £100,000 – to renovate its current building.

The aim of the renovations is to create a sustainable and accessible workshop, open to disabled and non-disabled members.

Four other projects have been given up to £5,000 from the fund, with Ability Shetland set to use the money to hold a fortnight Wastside Saturday Club.

Sandwick’s Carnegie Hall will open every Friday between December and March to help those struggling with the energy crisis.

It will allow people to use the space to meet others and to get hot food and drinks.

Shetland Church of Scotland will put on ‘Tea, Coffee and Company’ sessions with its money, while Shetland Rape Crisis will use their allocation for developing an outbuilding in its garden to become a specialist space for young survivors of sexual harm.

