Teachers to walk out on two-day strike

January 4, 2023 0
Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Teachers in Shetland will be among those walking out on a two-day strike next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local union rep Matthew Moss, of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), confirmed that EIS-registered primary teachers will strike on Tuesday.

Secondary teachers will then walk out the following day in a row over pay.

Shetland Islands Council is set to make a decision on what schools will close tomorrow (Thursday), with parents and carers then informed.

Members of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) and Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) will also be among those walking out.

A five per cent pay offer was tabled by the Scottish government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), which was rejected.

