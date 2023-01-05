Man bailed after facing domestic abuse charge

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 24-year-old Lerwick man has appeared in court charged with domestic abuse.

Michael Noblett entered no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

He is alleged to have carried out abusive behaviour towards a partner or former partner.

Noblett is also charged with failing to comply with the terms of an undertaking.

The case was committed for further examination and Noblett was released on bail.

The date of his next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.