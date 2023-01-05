News

Man bailed after facing domestic abuse charge

January 5, 2023
Man bailed after facing domestic abuse charge
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 24-year-old Lerwick man has appeared in court charged with domestic abuse.

Michael Noblett entered no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

He is alleged to have carried out abusive behaviour towards a partner or former partner.

Noblett is also charged with failing to comply with the terms of an undertaking.

The case was committed for further examination and Noblett was released on bail.

The date of his next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.

 

 

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.