News

Shetland Times up for Newspaper of the Year award

January 5, 2023 0
Shetland Times up for Newspaper of the Year award

The Shetland Times has been shortlisted for the Highlands and Islands Newspaper of the Year award.

The newspaper has consistently been in the running to be named the top title in the region, having finished runner-up last year and winning the award back in 2020.

The Shetland Times will go head-to-head against two other nominees – The Strathspey and Badenoch Herald and the West Highland Free Press.

Editor Alistair Munro said: “Given the large number of newspapers in the region, and the quality of journalism in the Highlands and Islands especially, I am delighted to be shortlisted yet again.”

The Shetland Times celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, and one of the three editions submitted for the judges to consider was the special edition published on 17th June which included a souvenir magazine for readers.

The editor added: “Winning the title would be a well-deserved achievement for the whole of The Shetland Times, given the work put in throughout the company to produce quality newspapers all year round.”

Mr Munro paid tribute to his small but dedicated team of newsroom staff, deputy editor Ryan Taylor as well as reporters Ryan Nicolson, Andrew Hirst and Kevin Craigens.

The winner will be named at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards at the Kingmills Hotel in Inverness on Friday, 3rd February.

Meanwhile, former Shetland Times photographer Malcolm Younger has been shortlisted in the Photographer of the Year category, and former contributor Chloe Irvine has been nominated for Young Reporter of the Year.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.