Shetland Times up for Newspaper of the Year award

The Shetland Times has been shortlisted for the Highlands and Islands Newspaper of the Year award.

The newspaper has consistently been in the running to be named the top title in the region, having finished runner-up last year and winning the award back in 2020.

The Shetland Times will go head-to-head against two other nominees – The Strathspey and Badenoch Herald and the West Highland Free Press.

Editor Alistair Munro said: “Given the large number of newspapers in the region, and the quality of journalism in the Highlands and Islands especially, I am delighted to be shortlisted yet again.”

The Shetland Times celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022, and one of the three editions submitted for the judges to consider was the special edition published on 17th June which included a souvenir magazine for readers.

The editor added: “Winning the title would be a well-deserved achievement for the whole of The Shetland Times, given the work put in throughout the company to produce quality newspapers all year round.”

Mr Munro paid tribute to his small but dedicated team of newsroom staff, deputy editor Ryan Taylor as well as reporters Ryan Nicolson, Andrew Hirst and Kevin Craigens.

The winner will be named at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards at the Kingmills Hotel in Inverness on Friday, 3rd February.

Meanwhile, former Shetland Times photographer Malcolm Younger has been shortlisted in the Photographer of the Year category, and former contributor Chloe Irvine has been nominated for Young Reporter of the Year.