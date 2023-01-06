Free breakfasts for secondary school pupils

Free breakfasts will be on offer for pupils. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Secondary school pupils will be offered free breakfasts to get them off to a healthy start from next week.

The Scottish government-funded trial will see kitchen staff in Shetland’s high schools and junior high schools provide a hot drink, cereals and toast before the start of lessons.

The trial, which is running as part of the government’s “Island Emergency Cost Crisis Fund” is hoped to run until March.

The SIC’s education and families committee chairman David Sandison said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to access this funding to help ensure that young people can access a free school breakfast.

“This will undoubtedly get them off to a healthy start in the mornings and support their learning.

“I look forward to hearing how this trial period goes.”